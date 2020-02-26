Boston Globe Obituaries
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
8:00 AM
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM
Saint Luke's Church
JULIA (REZZA) TRAVERSO

JULIA (REZZA) TRAVERSO Obituary
TRAVERSO, Julia (Rezza) Age 78, of Sagamore Beach, formerly of Belmont, Feb. 25, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert Traverso. Loving mother of Robert Traverso & his wife Robin and Joseph Traverso & his wife Jennifer. Cherished grandmother to 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Family and friends are welcome to Celebrate Julie's Life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Friday from 4-8 PM and again on Saturday at 8 AM, followed by a 9 AM Funeral Mass in Saint Luke's Church. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Boston Children's Hospital. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020
