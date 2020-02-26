|
|
TRAVERSO, Julia (Rezza) Age 78, of Sagamore Beach, formerly of Belmont, Feb. 25, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert Traverso. Loving mother of Robert Traverso & his wife Robin and Joseph Traverso & his wife Jennifer. Cherished grandmother to 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Family and friends are welcome to Celebrate Julie's Life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Friday from 4-8 PM and again on Saturday at 8 AM, followed by a 9 AM Funeral Mass in Saint Luke's Church. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Boston Children's Hospital. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020