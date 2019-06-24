|
|
TURNER, Julia (Scacchi) Of Danvers, formerly of East Boston, passed away on June 21, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of Kaiser Turner. Loving mother Darlene Nordstorm, Sherry Davis, and Robert Worster. Dear sister of Angelo Scacchi. Cherished grandmother of John and Darlene Bickford, Jean Davis and Eden Nordstorm. Graveside Service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden on Wednesday, June 26, at 2:00pm. Family and friends are kindly invited. For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home
Revere (781) 284 -1127
Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2019