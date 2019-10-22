Boston Globe Obituaries
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Chelsea Chebra Kadisha Cemetery
232 Fuller St.
Everett, MA
KRANE, Julian Age 93, of Everett. Korean Conflict Navy Veteran. Entered eternal rest October 22, 2019. Devoted husband of Rena (Gordon) Krane. Beloved father of Rhoda Beyerlin, Sandra Lynch, and Cori Krane & her partner Cynthia Daniels. Dear brother of Charlotte Freedman. Graveside Services at Chelsea Chebra Kadisha Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett on Thursday, October 24 at 12pm. Memorial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes expression of sympathy be made to Alzheimer's Disease Research Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For online condolences and directions, go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel – Malden 1-800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 23, 2019
