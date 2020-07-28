|
TURNER, Julian Phillip Wesley Julian Phillip Wesley Turner, age 24, died unexpectedly in an accident in Nantucket on May 23, 2020. Julian had many homes growing up: Milton, Massachusetts, The St. Thomas Choir School in NYC, St. George's School in Rhode Island, American University in Washington DC, AEPi, the Menauhant Yacht Club in East Falmouth, Treasure Cay- Great Abaco- Bahamas - and anywhere his family and friends were located. He crossed the globe to places including Colombia, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Morocco, much of Europe, the Caribbean, and Israel. Julian had endless interests, however, most of us had the privilege to know him in some capacity as a singer, musician or entertainer. Whether singing Acapella, a solo for Mother's Day or a birthday party, or a duet with his cousin, or with a jazz ensemble, a church choir, or at his apartment keyboard or at the piano at home or in a hotel lobby or cocktail lounge - Julian connected with any and all of his audiences. He loved cooking, biking, sailing, croquet, longboarding, fencing, skiing, scuba diving, Netflix in the shower, making playlists, and meeting new people. He was happy, loving, curious, intelligent and charming. He loved his work with Craftable, and despite being laid off due to Covid-19, he continued to work for the company from the Cape. He had his whole life before him and the possibilities were endless. He also had the unique ability to follow a new interest with immediate passion and intensity such as buying a scooter, starting a food truck, participating in a croissant baking competition, or creating and executing an elaborate party scheme. Julian demanded to be heard. He was steadfast in his beliefs and values, and would never back down from an argument. At the same time, Julian would drop anything he was doing to help his friends. His ability to confidently enter a room, ready to meet everyone and to make sure everyone was included and/or be connected or become connected, enabled him to create a family of friends across the world. Dressed to impress or in costume, Julian was the one you wanted to be with. He was also very tall. He leaves behind his family including his mother, Juliet; his brothers; his grandmother, Duvet (Anne Eve Little Schnell); his aunt, Eve Schnell Clarke and her family; his uncle, Toffer (Christopher Turner) and his family; and his cousins, the Little family. All Services were private. In memory of Julian, https://www.gofundme.com/f/julian-phillip-wesley-turner-fund was created by one of Julian's friends which will contribute the funds to the St. George's School Ramleh Program, providing camp scholarships for local children of low-income. families. Campers have the opportunity to participate in a variety of outdoor activities and receive nourishing meals. The Turner family can be reached at [email protected]
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020