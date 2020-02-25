|
|
SMITH, Julie A. (Fay) Of Whitman, died by motor vehicle accident, along with her son Jaxon, her daughter Scarlett and her mother Josephine Fay, while on vacation in Florida on February 18, 2020. She was 41. Beloved wife of Shane S. Smith. Loving mother of Shalie, Skylar, the late Jaxon, and the late Scarlett. Cherished daughter of William M. Fay of South Weymouth and the late Josephine (Rizzo) Fay. Loving sister of Sheila Condon and her husband Robert of East Bridgewater; Susan Furman and her husband Mark of Plymouth; and William Fay and his wife Lydia of Ellicott City, MD. Daughter-in-law of Steven and Dawnetta Smith of Temecula, CA. Also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews. Julie was a dedicated woman and took her responsibilities seriously in all aspects of her life. Whether it be her career as Director of Training for Liberty Mutual Insurance or being a strong and steadfast mom, she gave all of herself. Earlier in her career, Julie also worked for Wells Fargo. Being a mom was the greatest joy of Julie's life. Jaxon, Julie and Shane's 12 year old son, was a 6th grader at Hanson Middle School. He found his passion for playing soccer beginning with Whitman Soccer and most recently with Seacoast Mass City. He was a talented player and loved playing the game with his teammates. Jaxon changed the lives of multiple people as an organ donor. Scarlett, Julie and Shane's 5 year old daughter, was in preschool. She was a happy girl who loved dancing, tumbling, and swimming. She was a daddy's girl, idolized her big sister Shalie and had a special bond with her twin sister Skylar. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours in Saint Francis Xavier Church, 234 Pleasant Street, Weymouth on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday at 10 AM also in St. Francis Xavier Church. Burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Julie, Jaxon and Scarlett may be made to the Smith and Fay Memorial Fund, North Easton Savings Bank, 570 Washington Street, Whitman, MA 02382 or in memory of Jaxon Smith to the Pediatric Neurology Fund at Tufts Medical Center, Tufts Medical Center Development Office, 800 Washington Street, #231, Boston, MA 02111. https://giving.tuftsmedicalcenter.org/give See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 26, 2020