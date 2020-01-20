|
DOWNES, Julie Ann Passed away peacefully in her home, on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the age of 66. Julie was born in Boston, MA to Richard and Julie (Dolan) Downes.
Julie grew up in Winchester, Massachusetts and lived in the Boston area her entire life. She graduated from Winchester High School, class of 1971, and later attended the University of New Hampshire, where she graduated cum laude with a Bachelor's degree in Education.
Prior to her illness, Julie was employed as an Administrative Assistant at Brickpoint Properties in Stoneham, and was previously employed in the office at Arrow Associates of Burlington for many years. Throughout her career, Julie was always a professional, dedicated employee committed to helping people.
Julie made friends easily with her quick wit and warm, welcoming manner. She loved being around people and created friendships in many different communities. The center of Julie's world was her partner, Ken Jalbert. He was truly the love of her life. Julie loved to read, knit, travel, watch sports and spend time with her family. People enjoyed being around Julie because she could not only make them smile, but also make them laugh with her wonderful sense of humor. Julie was devoted to her family and loyal to her friends.
Besides her beloved partner, Ken Jalbert, Julie is survived by her brothers Richard Downes and his wife Carol of Wakefield, MA, and Bill Downes and his wife, Rita of Melrose, MA along with her sister, Jane Downes of Arlington, MA and her sister Pixie Tinmouth and her husband, Bryce Tinmouth of Winchester, MA. She is also survived by her nephews David Scarpello, Aaron Scarpello, Leigh Tinmouth, Drew Costello, Jake Costello, and Alex Downes, and nieces Mary Downes, Kate Baker, and Loretta Costello, whom she loved dearly. Julie is also survived by her aunt Jan Dolan and many cousins.
Services: Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, January 22nd from 4-8 pm at Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main Street, WINCHESTER, MA 01890. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Thursday, January 23 at 10 am at St. Eulalia's Catholic Church, 50 Ridge Street, Winchester, MA. Interment will follow at Wildwood Cemetery. There will be no funeral procession from the Funeral Home. Please go directly to St. Eulalia's church for the Funeral Mass. Please visit www.lanefuneral.com to sign the online guestbook. Lane Funeral Home
