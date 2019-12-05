|
|
GREENE, Julie Carol Writer and Antipsychiatry Advocate Lost her battle with kidney disease on November 29, 2019 at her home in Beaver Falls, PA. Born on January 8, 1958, Julie was the eldest child of Erna (Stern) and Alan Greene. She was raised in Lexington, MA, where she attended Temple Emunah. Julie was an undergraduate student in music composition at UMass Amherst and later at Bennington College. Her time at Bennington culminated with the performance of her symphony titled For Tara. Alas, she did not graduate due to her entanglement with the mental health system, which lasted for more than three decades. Julie developed an interest in creative writing and earned a bachelor's degree from Emerson College and a master's in fine arts from Goddard College. She was a longtime resident of Watertown, MA. Seven years ago, Julie decided to start over – without the stigma of a mental health history – in Uruguay, South America. She and her cherished dog Puzzle lived near Montevideo for two years. By this time in her life, she had weaned herself from all psychiatric medications. Five years ago, Julie and Puzzle moved back to the US and settled in greater Pittsburgh. For the past two years, Julie was thrilled to be working productively at several jobs. She excelled in customer-support roles and branched into substitute teaching for public schools in Beaver County, PA. Julie was proud to become a taxpayer, and she requested to be removed from the federal disability rolls. She was an active blogger and support person in the antipsychiatry movement. Julie's books include Breakdown Lane Traveled: An Anthology of Writings on Madness (1st Books Library, 2002) and This Hunger is Secret: My Journeys Through Mental Illness and Wellness (Chipmunkapublishing, 2012). Her most recent manuscript – not completed – was Life After Lithium. This title is sadly poignant, as the chronic kidney disease that took Julie's life is a notable side effect of long-term lithium use. Julie is predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her dog Puzzle, her brother Philip and his wife Linda of Barrington, RI, her brother Nathaniel (Ned) and his wife Barbara of Catawissa, PA, two nephews, and one niece. To honor Julie's mission, donations can be made to Mad in America https://www.madinamerica.com/ A Graveside Service will be held at Westview Cemetery, 520 Bedford St., in Lexington, MA, where Julie will be interred next to her beloved parents, at 10 AM on Sunday, December 8. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 6, 2019