Or Copy this URL to Share

DiGAETANO, Julie DiGaetano, Julie - Of Lewiston, Maine, formerly of Somerville, September 13, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Carol DiGaetano. Loving mother of Lindsay Analetto of Auburn, ME. Sister of Cathy Cotter, Nancy DiGaetano the late Joey and Janice DiGaetano. Visiting hours will be held for Julie in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Sunday afternoon, October 11, 2020, From 1:00 - 5:00. Relatives and friends invited.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store