Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JULIE FORSYTHE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JULIE FORSYTHE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JULIE FORSYTHE Obituary
FORSYTHE, Julie Died January 9th, 2020 in her sleep, just 3 days shy of her 77th birthday. Julie was a loving mother, sister, wife and friend. She had many careers over her lifetime, from catering, to teaching, to getting her MS in Social Work in her 40's. Julie was an avid traveler, and she and her first husband David traveled extensively with their two daughters, while instilling in them a respect and understanding for the many different people and cultures that make-up the world. She also traveled later in life with her second husband, Forrest. Julie was a kind and caring woman with a keen intellect and a wry sense of humor. Even as her health declined, she never lost her ability to smile at a good joke and roll her eyes at a bad one. She is survived by her two daughters Melora and Lydia, her brother Adam, her aunt Ann, three nieces, and a nephew. There will be a private Service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Planned Parenthood.

View the online memorial for Julie FORSYTHE
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JULIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -