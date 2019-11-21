|
|
VENDITTI, Julie Kennedy Age 39, of Dedham, formerly of Needham, passed away on November 19th, 2019, at her home. Julie was born in Newton to John and Judy Venditti on November 20th, 1979. She married Christopher Papetti on November 13th, 2019, in Dedham, MA. She graduated from University Delaware and completed her Master's degree at Boston College. She worked as a guidance counselor for Garfield Middle School for 15 years. Julie enjoyed traveling to Hilton Head and her weekend getaways to New Hampshire. She recently became the mother to a beautiful black Labrador, Buddy, who remained by her side and provided her comfort throughout the past year. Julie greatly cherished her time spent with family and friends. Julie is survived by her husband, Christopher Papetti, her parents; John and Judy Venditti, her sister; Michelle Brockway and her husband Shaun Brockway, her brother; Nicholas Venditti, and her niece and nephew; Landon and Olivia Brockway. She is also survived by her father-in-law, Robert; her sister-in-law, Cheryl; her brother-in-law, Kenneth and his wife Judith, and their children Abigail and Cameron. The family of Julie wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute; Dr. Susana M. Campos, MD, MPH and Lisa Arvine, NP. Visiting Hours will be held in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Sunday, November 24th, from 2-6 pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Joseph Church, 1362 Highland Ave., Needham, on Monday, November 25th, at 10am. Interment to follow at Needham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Julie Venditti Memorial Scholarship, which will be awarded annually to a graduating senior that attended Garfield Middle School. Donations may be made to Revere High School, 101 School Street, Revere, MA 02151, Attention Rose Gordinas. Please write Venditti Memorial Scholarship on the memo line. Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 22, 2019