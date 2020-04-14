|
KRAVETS, Julie (Sawyer) Age 94, of Dedham, formerly of Hull and W. Yarmouth, MA, and Jupiter, FL, passed away at her home in the early morning of April 13, 2020. Daughter of the late Alexander Sawyer and the late Rebecca Bander. Sister of the late Natalie Blank and the late Jack Sawyer. Beloved wife of the late Howard Kravets. Devoted mother of Susan Brady and her husband Jim of Ashland, MA, and Robert Kravets and his wife Nancy of Needham, MA. Cherished grandmother of Brandon Greenstein of NC, Emily Greenstein of MA, Rebecca Mindick and her husband Adam of TN, and Alexander Kravets of VA. Proud great-grandmother of Willow Rose of NC, and Lyla and Jace Mindick of TN. Over her lifetime, Julie enjoyed traveling to Europe, the Middle East, and Far East. She had several hobbies including playing cards, needlepoint, beading, and reading. She also appreciated spending time with her family in their various homes in Newton, on Cape Cod, and in Florida, as well as boating excursions on the ocean waters. One of her all-time favorite things was watching the dolphins cavort near the beach. Julie always enjoyed a good movie, an interest that carried into her later years. And there was never a bowl of chocolate chip ice cream that Julie didn't like. Services will be private and held at a later date. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel Brookline 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 15, 2020