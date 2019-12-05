|
O'BRIEN, Julie P. (Buckley) Age 66, of Ipswich, December 3, 2019, at the , Danvers. She was the beloved wife of the late William J. O'Brien. She is survived by two sons, Keith W. O'Brien and his wife Sarah of Wakefield, Mark W. O'Brien and his wife Sarah of Danvers; a daughter, Amy E. Conklin and her husband Gregory of Danvers; eight grandchildren, William and Grace Conklin, Chloe, William Finn and Maeve O'Brien, George, Auriel and Leo O'Brien. She is also survived by two brothers, John Buckley of Medford, Robert Buckley of Malden; two sisters, Deborah Cody and Elaine Lemire, both of Ipswich, and many in-laws, nephews and nieces. She was the sister of the late Maureen Fairbanks, formerly of Florida, and Nancy Fogarty, formerly of North Reading. Visiting Hours: Her Funeral will be held Monday, 11 am, from the Whittier-Porter Funeral Home, 6 High Street, IPSWICH, followed by the celebration of a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at noon, in Our Lady of Hope Church, Linebrook Road, Ipswich. Family and friends are respectfully welcomed. Visiting Hours will be Friday, 3 to 7 pm. A Committal Service will be held 11 am, Tuesday, in St. Philip Cemetery in Grafton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to www.cjmoodyfund.com and or NAMI Massachusetts - www.namimass.org For directions or to leave a condolence, please visit www.whittier-porter.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 6, 2019