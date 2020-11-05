RASETTA, Julie Age 94, of Somerville, November 1, 2020. Beloved mother of Francesco "Frank" Serio and his wife Sarah of Woburn, Salvatore "Sal" Serio of Lexington, Maria Serio-Silvestri of Lynn, Louis Serio and his wife April of Saugus. Loving grandmother of Danica Mitchell and her husband Justin, and Kevin Hak, Salvatore and Dominique Serio, Julia, Alex, and Luke Silvestri, Jessica Lettieri and her husband Philip, and Christopher Serio. Dear sister of Rita Rasetta of Somerville and the late Sabatino and Louis Rasetta. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Tuesday morning at 9:30 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Clement Church, Medford at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Monday, 4-8 pm. All attendees must wear facial masks. Funeral home capacity is restricted to 50 persons at any given time. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
