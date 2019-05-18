Boston Globe Obituaries
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
(508) 697-4332
JULIO B. TEJEDA

TEJEDA, Julio B. Of Raynham, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019 at the age of 90. Julio was born in Guatemala, son of the late Olivia (Barrios) and the late Julio R. Tejeda. Julio was the loving husband of the late Elvira (Casto) and devoted father of Julie Tejeda and her husband Charles Spall of Raynham; Richard and his wife Connie of NY; Eva Melzar and her husband Ray of AZ; and Linda Tejeda of Sharon. Proud grandfather of Jonathan, David, Peter, Maria, Heather, Danny, Emily, Catherine, and Philip and great-grandfather of Conor. Brother of Ana, the late Manuel, and Estela. Julio is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews and extended family. All services will be held privately. For online guestbook visit

Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019
