JULIO F. PERNO
PERNO, Julio F. Of Somerville, Oct. 24, 2020, age 91. Retired guidance counselor and teacher of Somerville Schools. Beloved husband of Nancy (Macero), with whom he shared 66 years of marriage; loving father of Stephen and his wife, Pauline, and Diane Bryson and her husband, David, all of Revere; loving grandfather of Nicholas Bryson, Anthony, Lily, and Sophia Perno; beloved brother of Mary Roscott, and the late Harry, Paul, Peter, and Roger. Uncle of several nieces and nephews. Visitation on Wednesday from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM in the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (RTE129), LYNN, followed by Graveside Service at Holy Cross Mausoleum. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, visitation will be limited to 40 family members and friends at a time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Complete obituary, directions, and guestbook at www.solimine.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Solimine Funeral Homes - Broadway
OCT
28
Graveside service
Holy Cross Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
Solimine Funeral Homes - Broadway
426 Broadway
Lynn, MA 01904
(781) 595-1492
October 25, 2020
The Solimine Family and Staff wish to express our sincere sympathy to you. It is our hope that we may be able to make this difficult period more bearable. Please feel free to call on us at anytime, as we are always available for you.
Solimine Funeral Homes - Broadway
