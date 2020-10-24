PERON, Julio F. Of Somerville, Oct. 24, 2020, age 91, retired Guidance Counselor and Teacher Somerville Schools, beloved husband of Nancy (Macero), with whom he shared 66 years of marriage, loving father of Stephen and his wife Pauline and Diane Bryson and her husband David, all of Revere, loving grandfather of Nicholas Bryson, Anthony, Lily, and Sophia Perno, beloved brother of Mary Roscott, and the late Harry, Paul, Peter, and Roger, Uncle of several nieces and nephews. Visitation on Wednesday from 10:00AM-12:00PM in the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rte. 129), LYNN followed by Graveside Service at Holy Cross Mausoleum. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, visitation will be limited to 40 family members and friends at a time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Complete obituary, directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com