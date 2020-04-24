|
GHIO, Julius A. "Jules" Of Billerica, formerly of Burlington and Bourne, April 22. Beloved husband of the late Joan M. (Morgan) Loving father of Karen Poulin & her husband James of Carver, Stephen & his wife Eileen of Princeton, Andrew & his wife Beth Ann of Chapel Hill, NC, Paul of Gardner, Peter & his wife Noreen of Burlington and David & his wife Sharon of Burlington. Proud grandfather of 16 and great-grandfather of 5. Also survived by his sister Geraldine Hamel of Rutland, VT; his brother-in-law Paul J. Morgan and wife Sue of Edgewater, FL and his sister-in-law Mrs. Harriet O'Dell of Vero Beach, FL. Predeceased by his siblings; Joyce (Ghio) Mainolfi, Alfred and Carl Ghio. Funeral services will be private at this time. Memorials in Jules's name may be made to People Helping People, P.O. Box 343, Burlington, MA 01803. For online guestbook, obituary and Memorial Video Tribute see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net Arrangements by the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 25, 2020