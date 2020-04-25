|
BRESLOUF, Julius "Julie" Age 88, of Newton, on Friday, April 24, 2020. Loving husband of Suzanne (Lillis) Breslouf. Cherished father of Jennifer Breslouf and her husband James M. Maloney and the late Elizabeth Breslouf, and her surviving companion, Scott Lee and his children Brittany, Scott, Shaunna and Jeffrey and their families. Also survived by his dear brother, Morris Breslouf. He was preceded in death by his brothers Albert Breslof and Lawrence Breslouf, and sisters Marion Breslouf and Ruth (Breslouf) Cinnamon. Born and raised in the West End of Boston, he was the son of the late Solomon and Lillian (Goldberg) Breslouf, and was a graduate of English High School (1949) and of the New England College of Pharmacy (1953). Julius was a proud United States Army Veteran of the Korean War, serving in the 6th Medical Depot stationed in Pyonyang, Korea. A 55 year resident of Newton, Julius was the co-owner of Garfield Drug in Brighton for many years, later working at the Boston Specialty and Rehabilitation Hospital in Mattapan and volunteering at Hebrew Rehabilitation Center in Roslindale. Regarding interests, was there ever a bigger Boston sports fan than Julie B? With a passion like no other, he could often be found flipping back and forth between different games and could recite stats, players and outcomes of his beloved Boston Red Sox going back to his childhood. Above all else, Julius will be remembered as a wonderful father and husband, beloved uncle, brother-in-law and loyal friend. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews who adored him. A big part of his life was defined by his friendships. He was a "West-Ender" through and through, and is both preceded in death and survived by loyal and lifelong friends from the old neighborhood. Julius was cared for by many heroes at Newbridge on the Charles in his last year. The family is especially thankful to all of the courageous staff on 2-South for their incredible care and compassion. Your smile lit up the room, Dad. You are forever in our hearts. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Remembrances may be made to Newbridge on the Charles, Staff Appreciation Fund, 7000 Great Meadow Rd., Dedham, MA 02026, or the Lauren Beth Breslof Memorial Fund, 2 Partridge Hill Rd., Sharon, MA 02067. Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020