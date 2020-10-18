DAILEY, June A. (McGowan) Of Canton, passed away October 16th. Beloved wife for 60 years of the late Edward F., Jr. "Buddy." Mother of Erin Regan and her husband Matthew of NC, Timothy Dailey and his wife Eileen of Canton, and Kerry Dailey of Bristol, RI. Grandmother of Rachel Regan, Shane and Margaret Dailey. Aunt of Michael Powers of Hyde Park, NY. Sister of the late Marylou Powers Stein. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Thursday, 4-7 pm. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, only 25 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time. Masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton, Friday morning, at 10. A private burial will follow at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Donations may be made in her memory to St. John the Evangelist Church, 700 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811