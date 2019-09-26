Boston Globe Obituaries
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Advent
30 Brimmer St.
Boston, MA
KNOWLES, June A. Of Belmont, Sept. 20. Loving daughter of the late Walter R. and Elizabeth A. (Harrington) Knowles. Dear and devoted sister of the late Jean G. Knowles. June is also survived by several dear and loving friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend June's service in the Church of the Advent, 30 Brimmer St., Boston, Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 11 a.m. Burial Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Contributions to the above named church would be sincerely appreciated. swdfuneralhome.com Arrangements by: Short, Williamson & Diamond Belmont 617.484.6900

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019
