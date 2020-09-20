STASIO, June A. (Edmunds) Of Winthrop, September 10, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Humbert Stasio. Loving mother of John Stasio of New York, Chris Stasio of Oregon, David Stasio of Winthrop and Matt Stasio of Revere. Dear sister of Alvin Edmunds of Revere and the late Walter Edmunds and Joan Edmunds. Cherished grandmother of Matthew and Caroline. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral Mass will be held in the St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop, on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:30 AM. Please go directly to church. Committal will be private. *Attendees must wear masks and maintain social distancing in the funeral home and church.* For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com
