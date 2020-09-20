1/
JUNE A. (EDMUNDS) STASIO
1942 - 2020
STASIO, June A. (Edmunds) Of Winthrop, September 10, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Humbert Stasio. Loving mother of John Stasio of New York, Chris Stasio of Oregon, David Stasio of Winthrop and Matt Stasio of Revere. Dear sister of Alvin Edmunds of Revere and the late Walter Edmunds and Joan Edmunds. Cherished grandmother of Matthew and Caroline. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral Mass will be held in the St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop, on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:30 AM. Please go directly to church. Committal will be private. *Attendees must wear masks and maintain social distancing in the funeral home and church.* For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

View the online memorial for June A. (Edmunds) STASIO


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 20 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
SEP
25
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
617 846 8700
1 entry
September 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Caggiano Family and Staff
