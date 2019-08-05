|
|
CREESY, June C. (Swan) Of Wakefield, 87, formerly of Beverly on July 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles L. Creesy, with whom she shared 62 years of marriage. Cherished mother of David Creesy and his wife, Janice of Merrimac, MA, Robert Creesy and his wife Denyse of Beverly, MA. Predeceased by her daughter, Carolyn Creesy Henderson of Beverly, MA. She will be greatly missed by her five wonderful grandchildren, Alicia Creesy of North Andover, MA, Jennifer Creesy of Salem, MA, and Jack, Sarelle, and Bridget Creesy of Merrimac, MA. She was the daughter of the late George and Beatrice Swan of Beverly. She leaves her sister Fran Smith and her husband Lawrence Smith of Beverly. She was predeceased by her brother George Swan of Yuma, Arizona. She leaves two nephews, Tim Smith of Boxford, MA and Gary Smith of California. June was retired from U.S. Customs Service of Boston. A Memorial Service will be held for June on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 12 noon at Second Congregational Church, 25 Conant Street, Beverly, MA. Interment to immediately follow at Central Cemetery in Beverly, MA. In lieu of flowers, donation in June's memory may be made to American Parkinson's Disease Association, 72 East Concord St., Boston, MA 02118. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY. Online condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com Campbell Funeral Home 525 Cabot St., Beverly, MA 01915
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2019