Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
All Saints Parish
1773 Beacon St.
Brookline, MA
JUNE CHILDS RICHARDSON Obituary
RICHARDSON, June Childs August 17, 2019 at age 91, a resident of Brookline for 64 years, and loving wife of the late Hon. Maurice H. Richardson, III. She was a retired executive assistant to an orthopedic surgeon, avid lover of music, past President of the Brookline Library Association, and graduate of Wheaton College. She is survived by her three sons, Maurice H. Richardson, IV and wife Jackie of Arlington, VA, Mark Richardson and wife Priscilla of Duxbury, MA, and Craig Richardson and wife Elizabeth of McLean, VA, five grandchildren, Jennifer, Sarah, Andrew, Reilly and Connor Richardson, and sister Susan Childs Matheson of Seattle, WA. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 am at the All Saints Parish, 1773 Beacon St., Brookline. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Dedham Choral Society, PO Box 1338, Dedham, MA 02027 www.dedhamchoral.org/
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019
