JUNE E. (COTTER) COLLINS

COLLINS, June E. (Cotter) Of Burlington, formerly of Chelmsford and Lexington, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on March 20, 2020. Loving mother of Peter Collins of Burlington, Pamela Hall & her husband Bruce of Carlisle, William Collins, III & his wife Michelle of Burlington, and Paula Robinson of Burlington & her companion Stephen Butcher. Sister of the late Ann Conrad and Arthur "Pete" Cotter. Proud grandmother of Kristina Tomei, Peter Collins, Jr., Gary Kaye, Jennifer Kaye, Stephanie Dibenedetto, Kellie Collins, Tayla Morgan, Austin, Olivia, & Billy Robinson. Great-grandmother of Leo and Ben Dibenedetto and Corbin and Kayssa Fletcher. Funeral Services will be private due to the Coronavirus. Memorials in June's name may be made to the , 2 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 or For obituary, online guestbook, and memorial video, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net Arrangements by the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020
