MACMILLAN-KATZ, June E. (Naples) Age 87, of Revere, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late James MacMillan and the late Saul Katz. Loving mother of James MacMillan and his longtime companion Denise Camiolo and Paul MacMillan, all of Revere. Adored grandmother of Caitlin, Michael, James, and Joseph. Caring sister of Virginia FitzGerald of Abington and the late Anne Stracuzzi. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends will honor June's Life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE on Monday morning, October 7th from 8AM to 9:30AM, before leaving in procession to St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Revere, for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 10AM. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden, MA. For guestbook and directions please visit http://www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home
Revere (781) 284-1127
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 4, 2019