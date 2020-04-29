|
|
EBNER, June Florence (Belleza) June was born in Somerville, MA to Isabella and Timothy Belleza, of Cambridge, MA, on September 20, 1935. She grew up in Cambridge and graduated from Cambridge Rindge and Latin High School. After graduation, she worked in the admissions office of MIT. While working at MIT, June met the love of her life and future husband, Merrill Lee Ebner, then an MIT student. They were married in 1956 and lived in Cambridge while Merrill completed school. They moved to California during Merrill's service in the Air Force when he was stationed at Edwards Air Force Base. When Merrill's military service was completed, they moved back to the Boston area and lived in Arlington, MA where they lived for the remainder of their lives. June was predeceased by her loving husband of 52 years. June is survived by her four children: Karl (of Waltham, MA), John (and Cindy Farrar of Portland, OR), Merrill (and Kathy Decker of Bath, ME) and Martha (and Benjamin Spencer of Northampton, MA). She is also survived by six beloved grandchildren and a wonderful extended family. June was active in the town contributing to the Arlington Garden Club, various ladies clubs, and volunteering her time at Symmes Hospital and the Robbins Library. She worked for many years at Busa's Farm and Mary Knox Fashions, both in Lexington, MA. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, tennis, reading and playing cards, which she did up to her final days. June died peacefully on April 21, 2020, while recovering from surgery at a rehabilitation facility in Needham, MA. She was 84 years old. Her generous, kind and feisty spirit lives on in all who knew her. There will be no Services at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of June can be made to the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital- Healthcare Heroes Fund. A celebration of her life will be arranged at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020