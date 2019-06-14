|
|
BEANE, June I. (Lynch) Of Reading, June 7. Beloved wife of the late Raymond J. Beane Jr. Loving mother of Grace Ancona, Diane Keenan, Beverly Turino and her husband Warren, Nancy Emero and husband Mark. She is also survived by 13 magnificent grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her cherished daughter June M. Reid and brothers, Edward Lynch Jr., William Lynch, and Harry Lynch. At June's request, services will be private. Contributions may be made to the June M. Reid Memorial Scholarship Fund, Melrose High School Permanent Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 192, Melrose, MA 02176. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019