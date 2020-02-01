|
LIBBY, June (McKenzie) Age 89, of Danvers, MA, died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Hunt Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Danvers. She was born June 30, 1930 in Hingham, MA to the late George and Bernice (Tirrell) McKenzie. June was a longtime resident of Quincy, MA and lived for over 25 years at 1000 Southern Artery in Quincy. June worked for many years at General Dynamics in Quincy and loved collecting costume jewelry. She was preceded by her late husband Norman and daughter Debra Joyce. She is survived by her sister Constance Bigger of Arizona and Elizabeth Ouellette of Connecticut, as well as many nieces and nephews. No Services will be held at this time. Conte Funeral Home, 17 Third St. North Andover MA 01845
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020