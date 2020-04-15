Boston Globe Obituaries
JUNE M. (TROMBLEY) O'BRIEN


1926 - 2020
O'BRIEN, June M. (Trombley) Of Waltham, April 12, 2020. Wife of the late William E. O'Brien. Mother of William E. O'Brien (Karen Keohane) of Waltham and the late Gail E. O'Brien; grandmother of Brendan O'Brien (Brooke Diamond) and Terrence O'Brien (Karen Delarda); great-grandmother of Davis, Grant, Shane and Maeve; sister of the late Kenneth E., Paul R., George K., and Joseph S. Trombley; also survived by nieces & nephews. June's family will gather privately at Joyce Funeral Home followed by Burial at Mount Feake Cemetery. A Life Celebration will be held at a future date. Memorials in her name may be made to The Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226. Complete obituary, online tribute and guest register available at www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
