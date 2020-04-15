|
|
O'BRIEN, June M. (Trombley) Of Waltham, April 12, 2020. Wife of the late William E. O'Brien. Mother of William E. O'Brien (Karen Keohane) of Waltham and the late Gail E. O'Brien; grandmother of Brendan O'Brien (Brooke Diamond) and Terrence O'Brien (Karen Delarda); great-grandmother of Davis, Grant, Shane and Maeve; sister of the late Kenneth E., Paul R., George K., and Joseph S. Trombley; also survived by nieces & nephews. June's family will gather privately at Joyce Funeral Home followed by Burial at Mount Feake Cemetery. A Life Celebration will be held at a future date. Memorials in her name may be made to The Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226. Complete obituary, online tribute and guest register available at www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020