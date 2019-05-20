Boston Globe Obituaries
|
JUNE M. (DUNCAN) RYAN

JUNE M. (DUNCAN) RYAN Obituary
RYAN, June M. (Duncan) Of Burlington, May 19. Beloved wife of the late John P. Ryan. Loving sister of Eleanor Lloyd of Burlington and the late Frances Hayward, Irene Curtis, Mary Bennett and Alice Duncan. Special aunt to the late Joan Lloyd. Stepgrandmother of Kristen Leary. June is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt.128/95 Woburn side), on Thursday, May 23, from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Friday, May 24, at 11 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at Noon. Burial to follow in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.stmargaretburlington.org
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2019
