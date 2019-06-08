Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for JUNE BAUR
JUNE P. (BURKE) BAUR

JUNE P. (BURKE) BAUR
BAUR, June P. (Burke) Of Cambridge, formerly of Chicago, IL, June 7th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Roland Eiermann and William Baur. Loving mother of Dale Eierman and his wife Madeline of Cambridge. Devoted grandmother of Alex of NY and Eric of Cambridge. Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Service on Tuesday, June 11th at the University Lutheran Church, 66 Winthrop St., Cambridge at 11 am. Burial in Cambridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made the Special Olympics Massachusetts, www.specialolympicsma.com To leave a message of condolence please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019
