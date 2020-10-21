1/
JUNE (VOGEL) RAPOPORT
RAPOPORT, June (Vogel) Of Westborough, MA, formerly of Surfside and Boynton Beach FL, and West Hartford, CT. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Murray Rapoport. Devoted mother of Michael and his wife Carole Rapoport of North Grafton, MA, Dr. William Rapoport and his wife Dr. Shirley Press of Miami Beach, FL, and Dr. Steven Rapoport and his partner Patricia St. Germain of Pawcatuck, CT. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Sister of Marjorie Solomon of Daytona Beach, FL. A private Graveside Service will be held at Staro Konstantinov Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury. www.brezniakfd.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
