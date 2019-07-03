RAYMOND, June Ferguson Musician, nurse, seamstress, gardener, cook, golfer, mother, grandmother, and friend, died in her 89th year on June 27th, 2019. Born and raised in Endicott, NY with proud southern roots, she graduated from Union Endicott High School where she played the trumpet, oboe, and bassoon. She was also a gifted pianist, organist, and vocalist. June graduated from the Charles S. Wilson Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and went on to complete her Bachelor of Science in Nursing Education from Syracuse University, graduating magna cum laude. Married for 46 years, she met the love of her life, WWII Army Air Corps veteran and general surgeon John S. Raymond, Jr. at Wilson Hospital.



Leaving nursing to raise their two children in Binghamton, NY, June became an expert in the domestic arts; raised funds for medical research; and took up golf, which she played passionately and well. She was choir director at Christ the King Lutheran Church for 14 years. After returning to nursing, she and John retired to Pinehurst, North Carolina, which they enjoyed greatly and where she continued to dote on her beloved corgis. A lifelong learner with a curious mind and keen wit, she loved meeting and talking to new people anywhere she might find them. She lived by Maya Angelou's maxim that "?people will never forget how you made them feel," and her kindness, compassion, and generosity knew no bounds.



June will be greatly missed by her children Margaret (Jeff) and John (Jenni); grandchildren John Peter, Andrew, and Claire Driscoll as well as Eric and Greg Raymond; and many other loving relatives and friends. Visiting Hours will be at the Gately Funeral Home, MELROSE, MA on Thursday, July 11th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting Guiding Eyes for the Blind (https://www.guidingeyes.org/) or National Geographic (https://www.nationalgeographic.com/). Published in The Boston Globe from July 7 to July 9, 2019