HAZELWOOD, June Winifred Turner Age 93, formerly of Wakefield, MA, passed away on September 12, 2019 with family by her side.
Born in Belmont, MA on June 17, 1926, to Mildred and Frank Turner, she grew up in Medford, MA.
June graduated from Medford H.S., Class of 1944. As a teenager, she was an accomplished softball and basketball player, President of the Girls Athletic Association, received high honors and belonged to the Kendall Society. In addition, in three months she helped raise seventy-five thousand dollars in student war bonds, which she presented to the Army for the purchase of a P-51 Mustang plane. The plane was named "Medford Mustang". She was inducted into the "Mustang Hall of Fame" in 2006, for her educational achievements, time and dedication.
June went on to receive a B.A. in Liberal Arts, 1948, and a Master's in Education-Guidance, 1953, from the University of Boston.
She became a teacher at Foxboro Jr. High, 1955-1956, and left for a position as a Social Studies Teacher for Wakefield, Jr. High. In 1969, she became the Assistant Department Chairperson for Social Studies until her retirement in 1985.
Prior to her retirement (1984), June married her high school sweetheart, Richard Hazelwood. They were active with the Civil Air Patrol and spent time traveling to various states and countries. They resided in Wakefield, near Lake Quannapowitt, where they left a memory of their life together, by having their names engraved on bricks and laid at Lake Quannapowitt.
Mrs. Hazelwood was preceded in death by her husband Richard. She is survived by three stepchildren; Bevyn Hazelwood, Derry (Hazelwood) Voorhees and Shawn Hazelwood and three grandchildren, Erik, Kristen and Alex Voorhees.
Eight cousins; Karen Ferrande, Gail Tsoukalas, Leonard Dunn, William Dunn, Michael Dunn, Wayne Francis, Donald Francis, and Robert Francis.
Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at The McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Monday from 3-5 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at the Wesley United Methodist Church, 100 Winthrop St., Medford, at 10:30 a.m.
Interment will take place at Lakeside Cemetery, North Ave., Wakefield.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Methodist Church.
For obit/guestbook, mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019