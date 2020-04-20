Home

JUNIOR LEE SMITH

JUNIOR LEE SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Junior Lee Was born to John Mack and Rosalee Smith in Charlotte, NC on March 19, 1929. He passed away after a brief illness at Boston Medical Center.

He married Mamie Lee and together they raised six children. They moved from Charlotte, NC to Boston in the 1960s. He worked for the Necco Candy Company and then worked for Boston College for many years in the Dining Services Department.

He leaves to mourn four children, Eugene Smith, Ethel Rosita Hunter, Jun, Jr. and Paul Smith, two brothers, Clarence Suber and Jacob Suber (Regina), his very special cousin Rosetta Taylor, and a host of loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews and relatives. A private Graveside Funeral Service is planned.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2020
