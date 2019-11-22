Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russo Funeral Home
814 American Legion Hwy(Roslindale)
Roslindale, MA 02131
(617) 325-7300
Resources
More Obituaries for JUSLENE JOSEPH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUSLENE JOSEPH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JUSLENE JOSEPH Obituary
JOSEPH, Juslene It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of Juslene Joseph. She passed away peacefully on Friday, November 22nd, 2019, aged 74 years.

Beloved Mother of Luebens Raphino, Luna Theo and Murlene Milatovic.

Beloved grandmother to all their respective families.

A small family Memorial Service will be held at Joseph Russo Funeral Home, 814 American Legion Hwy., ROSLINDALE, MA 02131.

Services will be presided by Br. Edmond Raphino of Open Door Community Tabernacle.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JUSLENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -