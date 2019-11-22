|
JOSEPH, Juslene It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of Juslene Joseph. She passed away peacefully on Friday, November 22nd, 2019, aged 74 years.
Beloved Mother of Luebens Raphino, Luna Theo and Murlene Milatovic.
Beloved grandmother to all their respective families.
A small family Memorial Service will be held at Joseph Russo Funeral Home, 814 American Legion Hwy., ROSLINDALE, MA 02131.
Services will be presided by Br. Edmond Raphino of Open Door Community Tabernacle.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 23, 2019