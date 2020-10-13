1/
JUSTIN CHARLES COLLINS
COLLINS, Justin Charles Of Stoneham, formerly of Saugus, October 11. Son of John H. Collins of Wareham & the late Ann Marie (Hartley) Collins. Brother of Amy Lemieux of Wakefield & Emily Woodworth of Southborough. Uncle of Jacqueline, Charles, Sara, Conor & Lily. Visiting hours will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Thursday 4-7 p.m. Relatives & friends invited. Adhering to the COVID protocol of the CDC, face mask, social distancing & building capacity limitations will be observed at the visitation. A private family funeral mass will be held. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com.


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
