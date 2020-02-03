|
|
McRAE, Justin D. A lifelong resident of Woburn, unexpectedly, February 2, at twenty-one years of age. Beloved son of Christopher B. and Maureen A. (Gillis) McRae. Cherished brother of Ryan M. McRae, his fiancée Theresa Girardi of Winchester, Lauren E. McRae of Medford and James McRae of Woburn. Dearest grandson of the late Bradley and Anne Gillis, and Arthur and Carol McRae. Adored nephew of Alex McRae of Reading, Stephen McRae of PA, Douglas McRae of CA, Kevin Gillis of Chelmsford, Joanne Whittaker of Haverhill and Brian Gillis of Woburn, as well as all of their families. Loving cousin of Aidan, Sean, Matthew, Kyle, Ronan, Loudon, Charlie, Greg and Brian. Also survived by many friends. A Funeral will be held in the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN on Friday morning at 11:30 a.m. Interment is private. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours Thursday evening, 4-8 p.m. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in Justin's memory to The Family Restored, 17 Bishop Street, Suite 202, Portland, ME 04103 or to Rockland Recovery, 92 Melville Ave., Boston, MA 02124. 781 - 933 - 0400 www.lynch-cantillon.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 4, 2020