TEAGUE, Justin D. Hingham, Massachusetts Monday, October 19, 2020, at the age of 49, after waging a courageous, 20-year battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Jean M. (Sullivan) Teague of 22 years, and devoted father of Brenden (19), Andrew (17), and Christopher Teague (14), all of Hingham. Son of William Dromgoole, Judith Gorgone and stepson of Abdu Boudour. Son-in-law of Carol Sullivan and the late Jerry Sullivan. Brother-in-law of Danny and Debbie Sullivan, Jay and Sheila Sullivan, Susan (Sullivan) and Tom Anderson, and Jimmy and Heidi Sullivan. Loving and involved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Justin grew up in Newton, the only child of a doting Italian mother. He attended The Fessenden School in Newton, MA, Choate Rosemary in Wallingford, CT, and was a 1989 graduate of Catholic Memorial High School in West Roxbury. He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration with a minor in finance from Providence College in 1993. It was there that he met the love of his life, Jean. Shortly after sharing their first kiss on the dance floor of a favorite PC hangout, Justin met Jean's parents for the first time. When she walked downstairs, he turned to Jean's mother and said, "Wow, she's beautiful." Her mother knew, right then and there, that Jean had met "The One." Even after more than 20 years of marriage, Justin still loved to surprise Jean with an unexpected getaway weekend. Justin began his successful business career at lifecycle management giant, Parametric Technology Corporation. During his 14 years at PTC, he held a variety of sales and leadership positions and traveled nationally and internationally, helping to rule the company's growth. After leaving PTC, he was appointed Chief Operating Officer of BullHorn, Inc., a cloud computing company headquartered in Boston. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of SmartBear Software, managing the company's overall operation and strategic direction. Justin will be fondly remembered by his many colleagues as an inspirational leader and mentor. He retired earlier this year to spend more time with his family and friends. Justin's generous spirit was evident in the nine years herd the Pan Mass Challenge with his college friends. Together, they raised more than $250,000 to fund the pioneering research and treatment provided at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. When he could no longer ride himself, Justin's friends and his son, Brenden, pedaled in his name. Always one to give back, Justin created the Teague Family Endowment Fund at Providence College. The fund provides scholarships for the children and grandchildren of veterans, police officers, and firefighters. As a member of Cohasset Golf Club, Justin enjoyed playing golf and was also fond of gardening, boating, and bird watching. He loved traveling with his family, especially on their many trips to Europe and their recent African safari adventure. A car enthusiast, Justin took special care of his vintage Porsche and 1971 Bronco. He loved piling the neighborhood kids into the Bronco to get ice cream on a warm summer evening. Justin and his family have been blessed to call East Sandwich their second home for the past 15 summers. Together, they loved swimming in the ocean, hosting cookouts, and playing a competitive game of beach volleyball. Justin possessed a keen sense of style and an even better sense of humor. He was well-known for cracking "Dad jokes," much to the amusement of his sons. Justin was a committed and loving father, who enjoyed nothing more than attending his sons' basketball and soccer games. He took great pride in teaching them important life lessons, including the value of working hard, showing respect to others, and never giving up. And when life got difficult, he was quick to remind them of the family mantra, "Teagues never quit." A man of his word, Justin traveled to New Hampshire, last Saturday, to watch his son, Andrew, play basketball, just two days before he passed away. Justin will be remembered for his strength of character, his resilience in the face of adversity, and most of all, his unwavering determination to live life to its fullest. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday, October 29, from 3-8 PM in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), HINGHAM. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 30, at the Church of the Resurrection, Hingham. Burial will follow at Hingham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Justin's memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute Pan Mass Challenge, 77 4th Avenue, Needham, MA 02494 or visit donate.pmc.org
