GALE, Justin Edgerton "Jud" Age 93, passed away peacefully at home in Annisquam, a neighborhood of Gloucester, MA on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was surrounded by love. His passing leaves a giant hole in the hearts of his devoted wife, Kari (nee Scott) Gunn Gale; his children Henry and wife Susan, his son Peter, his son Benjamin and wife Kristina, and his daughter Emily. Kari and Emily were at his side for the past many weeks. Jud also leaves 8 grandchildren (Jessica, Elizabeth, Bennett, Bill, Sarah, Katrina, Sam, and Juliana); 7 great-grandchildren (Isobel, Avery, Aaron, Emma, Aidin, Riley, and Clara); his brother James and wife Virginia; his brother-in-law Edward Reynolds; and Kari's family Catherine Gunn, MaryHelen Gunn, Matthew Laurence, and Sophie Laurence. He was predeceased in June 2009 by his first wife of 59 years, Betsy (nee Miriam Elizabeth Peabody) and later by his sister Joan Gale Reynolds. Jud was born in 1927 in Boston, MA, the eldest of 3 children. After graduating from Phillips Academy Andover, he was enrolled at Tufts University for 2 years in the Naval ROTC. As WWII ended, he began 2 years at Harvard University, where he was the stroke for the National Championship Crew team (inducted into the Harvard Varsity Club Hall of Fame in 1973). He was then named the Harvard Fellow at Emmanuel College, Cambridge University, and set sail for England. It was on this voyage that he met his beloved wife Betsy. Jud spent 37 successful years working for Proctor and Gamble. He raised his family in Terrace Park, OH and gave of himself and his time to support St. Thomas Church and its charitable works and the Terrace Park community. Retiring at age 60, he went on to a second career supporting HUD based programs in subsidized housing and the people who lived within. He joined and took leadership positions in organizations everywhere he lived, and was fully committed to community activities. Jud was a keen sportsman, successfully participating in many sports throughout his school and University days. Tennis and sailing were lifelong pursuits which he only reluctantly gave up at 90. He treasured the early retirement years sailing the Caribbean on Bynam's Beauty, a 51ft. sloop, with his wife, Betsy. Later, he retired to Naples, FL and his beloved ancestral home in Annisquam, MA where he devoted his time, energy, and life lessons to family and friends. Many a novice sailor delights in stories of his expert tutelage! Jud also charmed his friends and competitors at the bridge table. Jud was blessed with a second marriage to his beloved Kari in 2011. They enjoyed many active years together, sharing adventures in Hawaii, Vancouver, London, Italy, and a favorite cruise in the Baltic. He enthusiastically supported the Annisquam Village Church, the Annisquam Yacht Club, the Annisquam Library, and the Naples Bath and Tennis Academy. He filled his life with joy, service, generosity and love. For these and countless other gifts of his life, his family will be eternally grateful. A celebratory tribute to Jud was held during the Annisquam Village Church service on November 22nd. A private family interment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in honor of Justin E. Gale may be made to: The Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington Street, Gloucester, MA 01930 https://annisquamvillagechurch.org/giving/
or to: Care Dimensions
, 75 Sylvan Street, B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 www.Giving.caredimensions.org View the online memorial for Justin Edgerton "Jud" GALE