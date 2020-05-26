|
WINTHROP, Justin Irving "Jud" Of Dedham, MA died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 99 on Thursday, May 21st. Jud was born on Thursday, October 21st, 1920 in Lynn, MA to Harry and Flora Winthrop. Upon graduating high school, Justin attended the University of Massachusetts Amherst within the ROTC. During his senior year when the US entered World War II, Jud's unit was activated at which time he transferred to the Air Corps where he eventually became an officer and pilot. Because Jud's younger brother (and only sibling), Earl, perished in the Pacific during the war, and due to the sole survivor policy, Jud stayed stateside to serve as a flight instructor for the remainder for the war. When the war was over, Jud graduated from U Mass, went on to work for The Hartford Insurance Company, and retired 35 years later as a corporate officer. Jud lived in West Hartford, CT for most of his life and was a 40+ year member of the Congregation Beth Israel. Due to his passion and experience flying, Jud volunteered as a tour guide at the New England Air Museum in Connecticut where he conducted hundreds of tours of vintage Word War ll era planes for school children from all over New England. Jud also volunteered and was a coveted member of the Channel 3 (Hartford CT CBS affiliate) Debra Kent's 3 On Your Side team consumer protection hotline. Jud was an avid and lifelong Red Sox fan, and he relished his presence at the triumphant 2004 Red Sox World Series. He also especially loved his family, his faith, food and fun. In more recent years he became a Rummikub master, playing the game daily against his daughter, his grandchildren, as well as his devoted and beloved caretakers, Dolly Icuspit and Annie Mamba. Jud was predeceased by his beloved wife of 59 years, Marilyn Peck Winthrop. He leaves behind three children and their spouses, Earl and Maria Winthrop of Boston, MA, Mark and Ellie Winthrop of Hopkinton, MA, Beth Winthrop Holzman and Jim Holzman of Brookline, MA, and eight grandchildren, Max, Lucas, Anna, Sean, Nicole, Sydney, Maya, and Chase. Due to the Coronavirus related restrictions, a private Burial for the immediate family took place on Friday, May 22 at the Beth Israel Cemetery in Avon, CT. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in gratitude to Brigham and Women's Hospital to support Anju Nohria, MD's Cardio Oncology Translational Research program. Gifts can be made online at www.bwhgiving.org or checks can be made payable to Brigham and Women's Hospital with "in memory of Justin Winthrop" on the memo line, and sent to: Brigham and Women's Hospital, PO Box 414905, Boston, MA 02241.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 27, 2020