|
|
HOPFE, Justin James "Jay" Age 70, of Worcester, MA, formerly of Needham, passed away peacefully on Oct 9th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Philip F. Hopfe, Sr. and Jennie T. Hopfe (Stella) of Needham, MA. Jay is survived by his brother Phil Hopfe, Jr. and his sister-in-law Debbie Barlow, who reside on Vancouver Island, Canada. He was a good son and great brother. Jay will be missed. Services are private. To share a memory of Jay, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019