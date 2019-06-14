MOORE, Justin K. Of Melrose, passed away peacefully after a courageous and hard fought battle with cancer on June 11, 2019, at age 40. Justin was the beloved husband of Sarah R. (Hatfield) Moore with whom he shared 7 years of marriage. Proud and loving father of Miles and Declan Moore. Cherished son of Ken Moore, Jr. & Susan Moore of Edmond, OK. Loving brother of Kristin Mannschreck and her husband Mike of Edmond, OK. Dear grandson of C. Kenneth Moore, Sr. & the late Anita Moore, and Glen & Beverly Wilbanks, all of Edmond, OK. Fun uncle of Mason, Averie, and Mayer, all of Edmond, OK. Caring son-in-law of Julie & Jeff Koehler of Loganville, GA, and Bruce & Tammy Hatfield of Waterloo, IA. Family and friends are invited to gather for a Celebration of Justin's Life at the Melrose Highlands Congregational Church, 355 Franklin St., Melrose on Saturday, June 22 at 9:30 am. After the service, the Celebration will continue with a reception including some of Justin's favorite foods: coffee, donuts and cookies. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Justin's memory to support the Miles and Declan Moore Education Fund by sending money using ZellePay using the email account [email protected] ZellePay is associated with most nationally recognized banks and can be accessed via your Bank App or directly through the ZellePay App. Checks can be made payable to Justin Moore Support Trust and mailed to: Legacy Bank, c/o Justin Moore Support Trust, 1289 E 15th Street, Edmond, OK 73013. Or to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift For online tribute, or directions visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary