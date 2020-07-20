|
MUSTO, Justine Louise (Pelosi) Of Reading, July 18th. Beloved wife of Luigi Musto. Cherished mother of Giuseppe Antonio, GianCarlo and Leila Christina Musto of Reading. Loving daughter of the late John Domenic Pelosi and her surviving mother Maryann Constance Olive (LoDuca) and her husband Donald of Malden. Dear sister of Gina Marie O'Shea of Methuen. Adored aunt, sister-in-law and friend to many.
Justine will always be remembered by her family and friends for her beautiful smile and the true love and warmth she would bring when she walked into a room. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Funeral Mass at St. Athanasius Church, 300 Haverhill St., Reading on Thursday, July 23rd at 10:30am. Please go directly to church. Relatives and friends may visit at the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St., (Corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING at Reading Line on Wednesday, July 22nd from 4-8pm. Due to current restrictions that are in place, the Funeral Home has a limited capacity allowed at one time. Face masks are required in the facility and must remain on. Staff will assist guests when arriving of more details and restrictions. Interment will be private. www.cotafuneralhomes.com Cota Family Funeral Home
and Cremation Service
North Reading
978-664-4340 / 781-944-1765
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2020