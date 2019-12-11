|
|
CARR, Justine Mary (Meehan) Of Chestnut Hill, December 10, 2019. Beloved wife of Daniel Carr. Loving mother of Nora Carr and her husband Dan Libon of West Roxbury, Rebecca Carr and her son Éamonn of Loughshiny, Ireland, and Andrew Carr and his partner Ms. Shimeng Yu of New York City. Sister of John Justin Meehan and his wife Daizy of St. Louis, Monica (Meehan) McNamara and her husband Kevin of Boston and the late Terrence Meehan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Wednesday, December 18th at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Ignatius Church, Chestnut Hill at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours Tuesday, December 17th, 2-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, 990 LaGrange St., West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Justine's memory to St. Albert's Mission Hospital and Affiliated Clinics http://www.stalbertsmissionhospital.org/donate.html or the Shalom Center for Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation https://shalomconflictcenter.org/?cause=conflict-resolution-in-kenya For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 12, 2019