LOWENTHAL, K. Ellen Of Ashland, entered into rest on June 1, 2019, at the age of 73. Beloved wife of Ronald Abramson. Loving sister of Deva Lowenthal and her husband Jerry Wertzer, and J. Lowenthal and his wife Ellen. Dear daughter of the late Marvin and Seraphine (Mayerson) Lowenthal. K. was a graduate of Long Branch High School in New Jersey, Barnard College where she majored in linguistics, and received her J.D. from Columbia Law School. She worked as a corporate attorney for about 30 years. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 9:00 AM at Temple Shir Tikva, 141 Boston Post Road, Wayland. An informal gathering will immediately follow the service at the family residence. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Temple Shir Tikva's Adult Learning Fund at www.shirtikva.org/about/givingtzedakah. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel Brookline 617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on June 13, 2019
