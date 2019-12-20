|
KROUSKOS, Kaciany "Kay" Of Watertown, MA, passed away on December 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Demetrios Krouskos. Loving sister of Mary Georgian and the late Constantine Athas, Chrysanthi Vaters, and the late Anna Kypriotis. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Service on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Bigelow Ave., Watertown, MA at 11AM. Visitation prior to the Service from 10AM to 11AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the above named church. Burial in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. For online guestbook, please visit www.Faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 26, 2019