MADHU, Kamala Kim Of Lexington, July 28, 2020. Loving mother of Eliza Calvin of Lexington and Samuel J. Calvin of Lexington. Beloved daughter of S. Madhu and Janice (Hewitt) Madhu of Churchville, NY. Devoted sister of Kalyani Madhu and her husband, Ashwani Chhibber, of Churchville, NY and Chandran Madhu and his wife, Sara, of New York City. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews: Noah, Hannah, Joanna, Susanna, Chiara, Laura, Nicholas, Silas, and Isaac.
Kamala taught at Community Nursery School in Lexington for twenty years. A talented and gregarious teacher, she valued and honored each child.
Kamala loved to read books, play the cello, and to observe monarch butterflies. She danced professionally in her youth before attending Eisenhower College.
Kamala loved to travel. Whether it be riding on a train through the mountains of Western Canada, fine dining in Paris, relaxing on the beach in Puerto Rico, or her many trips to India, she enjoyed colorful adventures all over the world.
Kamala loved theater. Each summer, she went to the Shakespeare Festival in Stratford, Ontario with her family and also loved going to Broadway shows in New York City.
These are the things she loved, but importantly, she is so loved by her many friends and family for her kindness, sense of humor, and thoughtfulness. She was a unique and dynamic person who will be sorely missed by her loved ones and community.
Due to the pandemic, a Celebration of Kamala's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Boston Children's Hospital. Interment private. Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020