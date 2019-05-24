|
BABAYAN, Kanare (Edgarian) July 19, 1917- May 20, 2019. Longtime resident of North Hill, Needham, MA. Born in New Britain, CT, daughter of Alexan & Araxie (Bagdasarian) Edgarian, Armenian immigrants; Cherished matriarch: mother of Tamar (& Berge) Hajian of Gainesville, FL, Dr. Richard K. (& Sonya Nersessian) Babayan of Weston, MA, and Sona (& Derenig) Petrossian of Waban, MA; grandmother of Arsen, Aram, Araxe, Ani, Sevan, Julie and Christopher; great-grandmother of Krikor, Nyiri, Gabriel, Owen, Arpi, Sarene, Sipan, Siran, Andon, Taline and Alexan. Widow of Dr. Vigen K. Babayan. Sister of the late Arthur, Gerald and Harold Edgarian. Survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. She was devoted to her family, art, music and all things Armenian. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made in her memory to the Armenia Tree Project, 400 W. Cummings Park, Woburn, MA 01801. www.armeniatree.org Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019