P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa's Church
PETRAS, Karen A. Longtime resident of West Roxbury, formerly of Jamaica Plain and Mattapan, July 2, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Francis and Alice (Baker) Petras. Sister of Edward Petras, Stephen Petras and his wife Ann, and Janet Cavanaugh and her husband John. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Karen attended Emmanuel College. She was a longtime employee of the City of Boston, Housing Inspection Department. Karen will be lovingly missed by her dear friends. Visitation at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Saturday, July 6th from 8:30-9:30am. A Funeral Mass at St. Theresa's Church will follow at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. For directions and guestbook pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
